YouTube Music to Sponsor ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

YouTube Music has reached a multi-year agreement with dick clark productions to be the presenting sponsor of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement follows YouTube TV’s deals to be the sponsor of high-profile sporting events on TV including the World Series and the NBA Finals.

YouTube Music previously made a multi-year deal with dick clark productions to sponsor the American Music Awards. YouTube also sponsors dcp’s Streamy Awards.

As part of the deal, YouTube creators will make special appearances during the New Year’s Eve broadcast. Viewers will be able to go to YouTube Music to watch the most viral moments and music trends of 2018.

This year marks the 47th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s celebration. It begins live in Times Square at 8 p.m. ET, skips the half-hour at 11 p.m. for local news, then will be continuing into 2019 until 2:13 am.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.