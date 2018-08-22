YouTube Music to Present ABC’s 'American Music Awards'

YouTube Music has made a multi-year deal to be the first presenting sponsor of the American Music Awards, which will be broadcast by ABC on Oct. 9.

The awards show will give YouTube Music a chance to promote itself to music fans as a source for streaming music, videos and live performances.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Even as YouTube competes with traditional media, it is investing in big TV events to promote its brands. For examples, YouTube TV last year became the presenting sponsor of the World Series and this year sponsored the NBA Finals.

“YouTube Music’s partnership with The American Music Awards is a natural extension of the intimate artist-fan connection that is made possible on YouTube’s global platform,” said Angela Courtin, director, global head of YouTube Music, TV and Originals marketing. “The American Music Awards are the world’s largest fan-voted awards show and YouTube is the world’s largest platform for discovering music with more than one billion fans each month coming to be a part of music culture and engage with over two million artists who share their voices and art with the world.”

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring.

“YouTube brings global reach, awareness and engagement to the American Music Awards unlike ever before,” said Mike Mahan, CEO, dick clark productions. “We look forward to enhancing the AMAs in a unique, innovative and immersive way.”

The 2018 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.