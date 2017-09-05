YouTube Live Adds ‘Ultra Low-Latency’ Option

YouTube said it has enhanced its YouTube Live streaming service with a new lower-latency setting that comes with some bit-rate tradeoffs.



A new “Ultra-Low Latency” setting lets users stream video “with just a couple seconds of latency,” Kurt Wilms, produce lead for YouTube Live, explained in thisblog post, adding that the setting doesn’t require special software or encoders and is tailored for near real-time interaction between the sender of the video and the viewers.



However, the tradeoff is that the Ultra-Low Latency setting does not support DVR, 1440p and 4K resolutions, along with an increased chance that viewers may experience buffering.



