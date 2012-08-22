YouTube Launches ‘Election Hub' Channel With ABC News,Univision, Others

YouTube is launching an Election Hub Channel to house the latest political highlights, videos and

campaign news with several TV networks signed on as partners.

ABC News, Al Jazeera English and Univision will share their

political news coverage, along with Buzzfeed, Larry King, The New York Times,

Phil DeFranco and the Wall Street Journal.

The channel will run through election day and include

speeches from the floor of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions,

Google+ Hangouts, and a live-stream of ABC's coverage of the presidential and

vice presidential debates.