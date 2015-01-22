YouTube to Host Super Bowl Halftime Show

YouTube will host a live Super Bowl halftime show to be produced by Collective Digital Studio. The show will be broadcast live on YouTube’s AdBlitz channel on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 1.

Shot at YouTube Space LA, the halftime show will feature YouTube creators and musicians such as Harley Morenstein of EpicMealTime, Freddie Wong, Rhett and Link and Toby Turner.

AdBlitz is a YouTube Channel featuring Super Bowl ads and other game-day content.