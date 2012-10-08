YouTube Goes International With Original Channels

RELATED:BLOG: Will YouTube Ever Come Close to Rivaling Cable TV?

Expanding its effort to create channels using professional content, YouTube announced that it was launching new International channels.

The first batch of about 50 new international channels is coming from France, Germany and the U.K. Among the companies behind the channels are established producers Endemol, Freemantle, and the BBC.

The move follows the introduction of 100s of new channels with original content in the U.S.

In a blog post, YouTube's global head of content Robert Kynci said that since the new original content channels were launched the top 25 of those channels are now averaging more than a million views every week. He said that 800 million people are watching 4 billion hours every month, up from 3 billion hours earlier this year.

"Given the success of these and the tens of millions of other amazing channels already out there, we still know there's more great content to find, follow and fall in love with on YouTube. That's why today, we're excited to launch a new generation of original channels coming from France, Germany, the UK and the US," Kynci said.

"From local cuisine, health and wellness and parenting to sports, music, comedy, animation and news, this new lineup of original channels will have something for everyone," he said. "They are backed by some of the biggest producers, well-known celebrities and emerging media companies from Europe and the U.S."