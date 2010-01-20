YouTube Enters Live Sports Arena With IPL Deal

YouTube is making a major step into the live sports market,

inking a deal with the India

Premier League to televise its cricket matches live across the globe in every

country except the U.S. Willow TV holds the North American internet rights to

the IPL matches.

Google and the IPL will split the revenue from sponsors and

advertising.

YouTube has experimented with live events before, mostly in

the form of concerts, but to have a full season of sports would be a massive

step forward for the Google-owned company. It also opens the door to agreements

with other sporting leagues and live events companies.

Fans logging onto the dedicated site at YouTube.com/IPL will

be able to select which camera feed they want to watch the match from, and will

also be able to pause and rewind the matches, much like using a digital video

recorder.