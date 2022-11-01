‘Your Honor’ Premiere Pushed Back on Showtime

The second season of Showtime drama Your Honor begins January 13 on demand and on streaming, and January 15 on linear TV. Season two was initially to start December 9 on streaming and on demand, and December 11 on linear TV.

Showtime pushed back the season two start to ensure that the whole season airs, week by week, without interruption.

Bryan Cranston plays New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, whose life is derailed when his teenage son kills the son of a crime boss in an accidental hit-and-run.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Andrene Ward Hammond and Keith Machekanyanga are also in the cast. Season two guest stars include Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker.

Your Honor is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer, with Joey Hartstone the showrunner and executive producer for season two. Cranston and James Degus executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo, which is created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern are executive producers. ■