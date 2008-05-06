For Your Consideration: A&E Puts Emmy Screeners Online

A&E Network is going broadband with its 2008 Primetime Emmy campaign with two new Websites to host screeners of its programs.

On Monday, the network launched www.considerAETV.com and iphone.considerAETV.com, for iPhone and iTouch users, both created in collaboration with New York-based Code and Theory agency. Eligible voters from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be issued login IDs to access the site’s library of A&E programming. (Academy members will continue to receive DVD screeners, as well.)

“Academy members are greeted with an abundance of DVDs and box sets from networks and studios this time of year,” said A&E Executive VP/General Manager Bob DeBitetto in statement. “Looking to the future, the goal for these sites is to offer an alternative to voters while testing the waters for an eventual elimination of expensive and less-environmentally friendly mailings.”