Young Hollywood, Momentum Plan New World Cup Digital Channel

Young Hollywood and Momentum Entertainment Group (MEG) have announced they are planning to launch a multiplatform digital channel that will feature celebrity and entertainment content related to the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two companies will jointly own the channel, which is set to bow in April of 2014 in the run-up to the World Cup.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Momentum to create this new channel around the Rio events, opening new doors for Young Hollywood and its viewers, as we continue to provide the industry's premiere multi-platform celebrity experience - wherever that experience lives," said Young Hollywood founder and CEO RJ Williams in a statement.

Young Hollywood's content has received over 2 billion views to-date. In addition to its YoungHollywood.com site, the company also syndicates its content to such partners as YouTube, where it is an Original Channel Partner, as well as Hulu, Yahoo, AOL and others.

Momentum Entertainment Group is the content development and production division of Momentum Worldwide and is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies.

The effort will also draw on Momentum Entertainment's content expertise, which produced "Full Circle" with DirecTV this year and Momentum's brand partnerships.

"Our collaboration with Young Hollywood is an exciting move for Momentum as we partner to pioneer new channels, inventive content, innovative brand opportunities and international connections with audiences passionate about celebrity and sports," added Momentum chairman and CEO Chris Weil in a statement.