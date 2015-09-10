'Young Dr. Malone' Star John Connell Dies at 91

John P. Connell, 91, veteran actor and TV voiceover artist and decorated World War II veteran, died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif., according to SAG-AFTRA. Connell was a former national board member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Connell's voice was known to millions from his work for Maxwell House Coffee ("good to the last drop"), American Airlines, Xerox, Procter & Gamble, Ford, Uniroyal, McDonald's, H&R Block and Brooklyn Union Gas.

His long-form TV credits included the title character in soap Young Dr. Malone as well as scores of TV dramas including Studio One, Kraft Theatre, Goodyear Playhouse and the iconic You Are There series of historical reenactments.

Connell was a radio operator and gunner in the Air Force in 1944 and 1945, flying 43 missions by war's end. He received five battle stars and a purple heart.

In addition to playing Dr. David Malone for five years on the NBC, Connell's soap credits included Edge of Night, Love of Life, Secret Storm and Dark Shadows.

Films included Three Days of the Condor and Fail Safe. Broadway credits included Time Limit and Uncle Willie.

Connell was elected to several terms on SAG's National Board, serving a total of 13 years, including editing the Guild’s New York magazine, Reel.

Connell's survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mila; son John V. Connell; and daughter Kathy Connell, who produces the SAG Awards.

The family has requested that donations be made in lieu of flowers the Episcopal Actors Guild, the SAG Foundation or the Motion Picture & Television Fund.