‘You’ll be Home for Christmas’ on HGTV Dec. 18

You’ll be Home for Christmas starts on HGTV Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET. Star of the show is Albie Mushaney, an Oregon real estate agent, bodybuilder and Santa impersonator who helps first-time home buyers find their dream home in time for the holidays.

“Alongside his festive family, Albie will make the houses extra ‘ho-ho-home-y’ by adding special seasonal touches like a fully decorated tree with gifts underneath, stockings hung on the chimney and freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa welcoming them at the door,” said HGTV.

HGTV also premieres Surprising Santa Claus, with Lara Spencer visiting Santa Claus, Indiana, on Christmas Day.

“We had a blast creating these new holiday shows because they are filled with entertaining, unexpected personalities, humorous situations and showstopping Christmas miracles that will put everyone in a happy holiday spirit,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “At this time of the year, we want to enjoy the magic, be entertained and have some fun.”