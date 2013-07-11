YES Network Nabs ACC, Big East Basketball Rights

The YES Network has reached a deal with Fox Sports Media

Group for rights to certain ACC and Big East basketball games and ACC football

games this fall.





As part of the deal, YES will air up to 10 ACC football

games and up to 23 men's ACC basketball games, as well as select women's

basketball and Olympic sports. YES will also carry up to 10 Big East basketball

games.





"We're proud to partner with the YES Network to

televise Big East and ACC games to fans, students, and alumni throughout the

New York area," said Jeff Krolik, executive VP, Fox Sports regional

networks. "New York is one of the traditional strongholds of the Big East,

and now that the ACC is also represented through Syracuse, there should be a

great deal of regional interest in these games."





Last year, Fox Sports' parent company News Corp. (now 21st

Century Fox) boughta 49% stake in the New York-based regional sports network, which is also

the TV home of the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.





"This agreement is an example of the

symbiotic relationship YES now enjoys with Fox, a new minority owner of

YES," said Tracy Dolgin, president and CEO, YES Network. "Given our

complementary interests and areas of expertise, we anticipate more of these

types of mutually beneficial collaborations going forward."