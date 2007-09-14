YES HD Back in the Game

YES Network HD will be able to offer pre- and post-game shows in high-definition from its Stamford, Conn., studios for tonight’s opening game of a crucial three-game series between the New York Yankees and archrival Boston Red Sox.

YES HD—along with fellow high-definition cable networks NFL Network HD, A&E HD and History Channel HD—was knocked off the air early Monday morning after a fire on the roof of Ascent Media’s uplink site in Stamford, where the YES studios are also located. Since Monday, YES had resorted to producing its pre- and post-game shows, along with its simulcast of the Mike and The Mad Dog afternoon radio show, from Yankee Stadium, where it placed a mobile production truck.

After having its uplink capabilities restored, YES HD was mostly back up and running Thursday and able to show the third game of a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in HD. But it still did the pre- and post-game shows from the Bronx. It is back to normal operations today.

Overall, the regional sports network only missed broadcasting two Yankees games in HD, on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“We were very lucky we didn’t have a game Monday,” says YES spokesman Eric Handler.

NFL Network was reportedly back up yesterday as well, and A&E and History Channel had their HD services restored earlier in the week.