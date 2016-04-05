YES, Comcast Impasse Continues

As the New York Yankees get set to take the field at Yankee Stadium for their 116th Opening Day, roughly 900,000 Comcast customers in the New York metro area will miss the first pitch and possibly many more to come.

YES Network has been dark to Comcast customers in parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania since Nov. 18. The team was originally scheduled to open the regular season on April 4, but inclement weather delayed the opener to April 5 at 1:05 p.m.

In a statement YES expressed its disappointment that a deal hasn’t been reached.

