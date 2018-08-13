Yam Named to Head New Viacom Int’l Short-Form Unit

Viacom International Media Networks named Brendan Yam as VP and general manager of a new unit that will create, distribute and monetize digital content for Viacom’s flagship brands outside the U.S.

With its traditional TV business contracting, Viacom has been gearing up its efforts to create short-form content for digital platforms based on intellectual property and characters from networks including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

As head of Viacom Digital Studios International, Yam will report to Katherine Liu, senior VP, strategy and business development for Viacom International Media Networks and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

Yam had been VP, multiplatform for MTV and Comedy Central International and head of business development for digital.

“Viacom has prioritized reaching digital-first audiences, and with over 3.1 billion cumulative subscribers in more than 180 countries and territories, our international youth audience is key to delivering on Viacom’s goals,” said David Lynn, president and CEO, VIMN. “I’m confident that with Brendan’s passion for and knowledge of the digital, mobile and social landscape he and his team will elevate our short-form business and drive engagement around the world.”

Yam will manage new business development and commercial opportunities related to international short-form, including branded content and licensing deals, and content and platform partnerships.

“Viacom Digital Studios International will be fully aligned with our U.S. business as we provide a compelling pipeline of content that can be localized and commercialized around the world,” said Day. “Like our flagship brands, we will maximize our international content pipeline as well, taking internationally originated content and making it available to our audiences in the U.S.”