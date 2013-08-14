Yahoo's Mike Silver Joins NFL Media

NFL Media has hired Yahoo Sports columnist Mike Silver to contribute across a variety of platforms.

Silver will appear on multiple NFL Network programs as well as write for NFL.com.

In the past, Silver has made guest apperances on NFL Network on NFL Total Access and NFL AM. Silver has spent the last six years covering the league for Yahoo Sports and was with Sports Illustrated for 13 years before that.

"Mike's passion in reporting on the NFL is well known and along with the recent addition of Judy Battista, puts us in a great position to serve the millions of NFL fans around the world," said Eric Weinberger, executive producer of NFL Network. "On the television side of the business, we feel there is a great deal of untapped potential with Mike. We've seen some of it already in his previous appearances on NFL Network but now that we have him in a full-time capacity, we're excited to see that side of his skillset grow."