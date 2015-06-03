Yahoo to Stream NFL’s Bills-Jaguars Game

The NFL has selected Yahoo to be the provider of its first game that will be streamed exclusively online.

Yahoo will stream the upcoming Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup from London on Sunday, Oct. 26. The game will still be made available over-the-air on the teams’ local broadcast stations.

“Both the NFL and Yahoo have long shared a passion for bringing the best experiences to football fans around the world,” said Adam Cahan, Yahoo’s senior VP, product and engineering. “We’re thrilled the NFL has selected us to be their partner for this historic event and proud that we can offer it to our global users.”

To those outside the Buffalo and Jacksonville markets, the game will be available for free across Yahoo, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Screen and Tumblr. The league will also be scrapping its TV blackout policy for this season.