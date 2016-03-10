Yahoo to Stream Live Hockey Games

Yahoo, which has been losing money on most of its high-profile online video efforts, said it reached a deal to stream live NHL hockey games for free.

The games are in addition to NHL games currently offered on Yahoo through its partnership with NBC Sports Group.

In addition to live games, Yahoo will provide condensed games and highlight packages.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yahoo said it will have video advertising opportunities that will run in commercial breaks during the live stream of sporting events that give brands new ways to connect directly with sports fans. Yahoo will also make its retargeting capability available for marketers to engage viewers after games are over.

Yahoo previously said it was cutting 15% of its workforce and said it was seeking “strategic alternatives” after reporting a big fourth quarter loss.

Last year, Yahoo streamed an NFL game live, generating a fraction of the audience that normally views games on TV. Yahoo also took a $42 million write down on original video programming including Community.