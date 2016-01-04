Yahoo Shutters ‘Screen’ Streaming Service

Yahoo has shut the window on digital video hub Yahoo Screen. Yahoo Screen debuted as a video-sharing service in 2006. Yahoo’s video properties have been moved to relevant digital magazines on the site.

Digital video has been a priority for president/CEO Marissa Mayer, with Yahoo seeking to compete with Netflix, YouTube and other digital video outfits. It picked up canceled NBC sitcom Community and hired Katie Couric to bring her brand to the web world. Yahoo also dabbled in original series with Sin City Saints and Other Space.

In 2013, Yahoo became the exclusive home for archival Saturday Night Liveprogramming. Yahoo also grabbed the rights to an NFL game late last year, which streamed from London Oct. 25.

The pricey strategy has not worked. In last year’s third quarter, the tech giant revealed a $42 million impairment charge "related to a change of strategy on certain original long-form video content."

Yahoo said in a statement: "We’re constantly reviewing and iterating on our products as we strive to create the best user experience. With that in mind, video content from Yahoo as well as our partners has been transitioned from Yahoo Screen to our Digital Magazine properties so users can discover complementary content in one place."

Variety previously reported Yahoo Screen’s demise.