Yaccarino Lays Out NBCU Cable Ad Sales Structure

Linda Yaccarino, who joined NBCUniversal as president of cable entertainment & digital advertising sales from Turner Broadcasting in November, last week laid out a new structure for her organization.

The new structure gives new responsibilities to senior executives Steve Mandala and Neil Baker and was released just days before her old boss at Turner, David Levy, president of ad sales, distribution and sports, reorganized his sales team, adding MediaVest USA's Donna Speciale to the lineup.

According to Yaccarino's memo, Mandala, a long-time top NBCU cable sales executive, will serve as executive VP, cable entertainment advertising sales. "In this role Steve will manage the New York based sales teams for the ‘Cable Entertainment Portfolio' including USA, Bravo, E!, Syfy, Oxygen, Style, Cloo, Chiller, G4 and Sprout," according to the memo.

Also serving as executive VP cable entertainment advertising sales is Baker, who was a key lieutenant to David Cassaro, Yaccarino's predecessor. Baker moved to NBCU with Cassaro from Comcast Networks when Comcast took control of NBCU. "Neil will manage the regional ad sales teams located in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit for the ‘Cable Entertainment Portfolio' as well. In addition, Neil will manage Direct Response and Paid Programming ad sales for all of NBCUniversal," Yaccarino said in the memo.

Both Mandala and Baker report directly to Yaccarino.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the warm reception I've received. I couldn't be happier being at NBCUniversal," she said in the memo. "I've long admired the talented team here and with that in mind, I'd like to share my new leadership structure for the Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales organization designed to unify the organization and maximize the power of NBCUniversal's portfolio of world class cable brands."

Also reporting to Yaccarino are: Peter Naylor, who continues as executive VP, digital media sales; Scott Schiller, who continues as executive VP, digital media sales; Barry Fischer, executive VP, market strategy; Tom Prigoda, senior VP, marketing solutions and interactive media and Kevin McAuliffe, who was promoted to senior VP, branded entertainment.