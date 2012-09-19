Yaccarino to Head All Ad Sales at NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino, who joined NBCUniversal from Turner Broadcasting last year, has been named president of ad sales for NBCU, adding the NBC broadcast network to her portfolio, which had included the company's cable network and digital properties.

Marianne Gambelli, president of sales for the NBC broadcast network is expected to stay with the company and report to Yaccarino, who will report directly to Steve Burke, CEO of NBCU.

"Linda is an outstanding executive with the proven ability to maximize the value of a portfolio of assets in a complex marketplace. I am pleased to have her leading the sales strategy for our company, offering advertisers innovative opportunities to partner with the best brands in the business," Burke said in a statement.

"I joined NBCUniversal because of my belief in the incredible power of this portfolio and to work with the strongest sales team in the business and I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish," Yaccarino said. "As a unified sales team, our goal is to collaboratively develop the most creative solutions to move our clients' businesses forward... I look forward to continuing to partner with Bonnie Hammer, Ted Harbert and Lauren Zalaznick and all of the business leaders at NBCU helping to bring our outstanding content to the market."