Yaccarino, Gotlieb Named Keynoters for Advanced Advertising Conference

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News announced Tuesday Linda Yaccarino, chairman of ad sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal, and Irwin Gotlieb, global chairman of GroupM, have been named keynote speakers at the Advanced Advertising conference.

The conference, which looks at the impact of data and automation on TV’s revenue stream, will be held Oct. 20 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.

Yaccarino will deliver the opening keynote and discuss how advanced advertising is changing the video industry.

Gotlieb will give the closing keynote and discuss if advertisers and media buyers will pay more for effective TV advertising.

The conference takes place during the 2015 New York City Television Week, which also includes The Hispanic Television Summit, The Content Show, Next TV Summit & Expo and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

