Xumo Adds Fitness Channel to Over-the-Top Platform

Over-the-top video distributor Xumo has added a workout channel Qinetic Fitness.

Qinetic content, produced by Qmedia, will appear on Xumo’s channel 491.

“Our debut into the fitness category is off to an amazing start with Qinetic Fitness who’ll be bringing an incredibly diverse range of premium workouts to millions of Xumo viewers,” said Anthony Layser, VP of content partnerships & programming at Xumo. “Whether you’re into yoga and recovery, or interval training – Qinetic has it all. We’re proud to launch this dedicated channel to deliver industry-leading content for fitness enthusiasts of all levels."

The Qinetic classes feature Yoga, strength and cardio training. There are also mommy workouts, the company said.

The videos feature trainers including Isaac Calpito, Lauren Williams, Heidi Kristoffer, and Josh Holland.

"We are thrilled to have our classes available on Xumo. Though you can take our classes anywhere, the nature of our home workouts fit best on a larger screen,” said Ben Hart, Qinetic CEO and co-founder. “We really do want to make healthy living easier for the average person with a busy lifestyle, and this is an amazing opportunity for Qinetic to expand our service to people and make it as easy as possible to access our classes.”