Xperi Says 'Top 5' OEM Supplier Will Launch TiVo-Powered Smart TVs in the U.S. Next Spring

Xperi Corp. says it's lined up a seventh OEM smart TV making partner for its TiVo TVOS, an unnamed entity it says is a top 5 U.S. supplier that will launch TiVo-powered models domestically starting in the spring.

Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner told equity analyst that the TiVo OS is on track to power 2 million "active devices" in Europe by the end of 2024. It aims to have 5 million in the market by the end of 2025.

And the company announced back in May that Japan's Panasonic had become its sixth OEM partner.

"Today, smart TVs powered by TiVo are available in 15 countries across Europe, including the largest economies under 17 different brands. Our TiVo OS production volumes are increasing with daily activations accelerating," Kirchner said.

Xperi has embarked on a marathon-like quest to compete with Roku, Google, Amazon, Samsung and other suppliers of TVOS, a high-stakes gambit that offers winning companies control of data and advanced advertising dollars, among other incentives.