Xperi Says 'Top 5' OEM Supplier Will Launch TiVo-Powered Smart TVs in the U.S. Next Spring
Acquisition of seventh (and still unnamed) smart TV partner could signal a major escalation of TiVo's bid to establish itself in the TVOS business
Xperi Corp. says it's lined up a seventh OEM smart TV making partner for its TiVo TVOS, an unnamed entity it says is a top 5 U.S. supplier that will launch TiVo-powered models domestically starting in the spring.
Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner told equity analyst that the TiVo OS is on track to power 2 million "active devices" in Europe by the end of 2024. It aims to have 5 million in the market by the end of 2025.
And the company announced back in May that Japan's Panasonic had become its sixth OEM partner.
"Today, smart TVs powered by TiVo are available in 15 countries across Europe, including the largest economies under 17 different brands. Our TiVo OS production volumes are increasing with daily activations accelerating," Kirchner said.
Xperi has embarked on a marathon-like quest to compete with Roku, Google, Amazon, Samsung and other suppliers of TVOS, a high-stakes gambit that offers winning companies control of data and advanced advertising dollars, among other incentives.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.