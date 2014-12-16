‘XMAS Jammies’ Video Clan Gets Reality Show

The peppy clan behind the viral parody videos such as “Xmas Jammies” and Thanksgiving-themed “All About that Baste,” the Holderness family, is the star of a reality show debuting on cable network Up. The show has the working title #Holderness. The pilot follows husband-wife team Penn and Kim as they juggle their digital content company while taking care of the two children, Lola and Penn Charles, who also act in the family videos.

Up has ordered two episodes of the show, which is produced by Figure 8 Films and the family’s own Greenroom Communications.

"While the world has gotten to know online video sensations the Holdernesses with their funny, personalized music parody videos, #Holderness will take viewers behind-the-scenes and reveal a fresh side of this truly modern, creative family as they grow their new business," said Charley Humbard, president and CEO of Up.

Formerly the gospel-themed GMC TV, Up airs family-friendly fare.

“We are so honored that the team from Up and Figure 8 are interested in spotlighting us and our business,” said Penn and Kim in a joint statement. “Just like our family, our business is hectic, unpredictable, imperfect, and most of all, fun.”

At the end of each episode, a new video will debut.