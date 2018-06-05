XFL Names Oliver Luck Commissioner/CEO

The XFL, the professional football league being started by WWE founder Vince McMahon, has named Oliver Luck as commissioner and CEO.

Luck played quarterback in the NFL — his son Andrew now plays for the Indianapolis Colts — and has been an exec in both the NFL and NCAA.

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for re-imagining the game of football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL founder and chair. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”

The XFL is scheduled to kick off in early 2020 and promises a more fan-centric experience, with faster paced games and a family-friendly environment across media platforms.

Plans for the XFL at launch include eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular-season schedule, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.

“Football has always been a constant in my life, and I’m excited about the unique opportunity to present America’s favorite sport to fans in a new way,” Luck said. “The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of.”