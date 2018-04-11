Xfinity’s Watchathon Week Going to the Dogs This Year

Comcast says this year its Xfinity Watchathon Week will include DogTV, so that the canine members of subscribing families can binge on on-demand programming just like their human companions.

Coming back for a sixth year, Xfinity Watchathon week will feature thousands of free shows and movies from more than 50 networks, allowing viewers to discover programming their not watching or subscribing to.

The event will run from April 16 to April 22.

This year, Comcast is also opening up its Watchathon to internet-only customers, who will get a subset of the available programming via the Xfinity Stream app and online portal.

“We love bringing Xfinity Watchathon Week to our customers each year and surprising them with new and unexpected content. This year, we’re really turning up the dial by offering X1 customers a unique opportunity to sample and explore the best programming from dozens of traditional networks and studios, streaming services and emerging SVODs - all aggregated together on the biggest screen in the home,” said Daniel Spinosa, VP, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “But we also didn’t want to leave Xfinity Internet customers out of the fun so for the first time we’re inviting them to experience Watchathon Week commitment-free by downloading the Xfinity Stream app or going to the Xfinity Stream portal to get access to a selection of Watchathon Week movies and TV shows on their devices all week long.”

Networks participating in Watchathon include AMC, FX, HBO, MTV, NBC, Showtime and Starz plus streaming services including Netflix and Acorn TV.

Viewers will be able to catch up with full series available for network hits including ABC’s The Good Doctor, FX’s Better Things, NBC’s Friday Night Lights, This is Us and Will and Grace, TBS’s Search Party and TNT’s The Alienist.

Kids programming from Cartoon Networks, Disney Channel, Disney Jr. , Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and the ebook service Disney Story Central are also available.

“With voice control and the ability to surface our programming seamlessly within their experience, X1 provides networks like us with a unique platform for discovery alongside some of the best and most popular programming available today,” said Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV. “We’re thrilled to give Xfinity TV customers a taste of everything we have to offer during Watchathon Week.”