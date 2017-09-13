Xfinity Mobile to Offer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Xfinity Mobile, Comcast’s new bundled mobile service, will join major U.S. carriers in offering the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were launched Ssept. 12 by Apple at an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.



Update: Comcast issued an update on Tuesday that it will start to offer the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on September 22, with pre-orders starting online and in its stores on September 15.



Comcast, which went national with Xfinity Mobile, a service that leans on Comcast’s MVNO deal with Verizon and is complemented by Comcast’s WiFi network, in August has not announced specific plans centering on the iPhone X (pronounced “Ten”), Apple’s new top-line smartphone that starts at $999.



