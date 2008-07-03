XETV Becomes a CW Aug. 1

XETV San Diego, left without an affiliation when KSWB announced that it was becoming San Diego’s Fox affiliate, will relaunch as “San Diego 6 The CW” Aug. 1.

Its logo and primetime programming will change, but vice president and general manager Richard Doutre Jones said the rest of the schedule will remain the same.

“We believe that The CW’s new fall lineup, with the new 90210 joining the critically acclaimed Gossip Girl, will be a very exciting and promotable schedule that will fit perfectly with the No. 1 local station in San Diego,” he said. “We are looking forward to a great new partnership.”

Tribune’s KSWB will relaunch as a Fox outlet Aug. 1. Grupo Televisa’s XETV was a Fox affiliate since the network launched in 1986. When KSWB announced its Fox plans in March, Doutre Jones said XETV would either go independent or become a CW affiliate. “We tried to be the best Fox affiliate we could be,” he said at the time. “Now we’ll be the best independent or CW we can be.”

CW chief operating officer John Maatta said the network was psyched to have XETV join the family. “We are thrilled to be affiliated with XETV, the No. 1 station in San Diego,” he added. “This station has a huge local identity, which perfectly complements The CW network.”