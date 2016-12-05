Xerox Taps Former TWC Exec as CFO

Ahead of its planned separation into two companies to start 2017, Xerox has named former Time Warner Cable executive William Osbourn, Jr. as its new CFO. The company is breaking off its business services unit into a separate company called Conduent.

Osbourn spent 13 years with Time Warner Cable, serving as controller, chief accounting officer and, eventually, co-CFO. He helped with the spin-off of TWC into a separate, publicly traded company. Before TWC, he spent 14 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Bill is a pragmatic and tenacious leader and we are thrilled to have him as part of the Xerox leadership team,” said Jeff Jacobson, president of the Xerox Technology business and CEO-designate of Xerox following the separation, in a statement. “He brings strong experience in driving change, which will serve us well as we continue our strategic transformation program and look to maximize the potential of this great company.”

Xerox announced that CFO Leslie Varon, a 36-year veteran of the company, will retire after the completion of the separation.

“Leslie has been an outstanding leader for our finance organization. She is one of the principal architects of our strategic transformation program and has demonstrated tremendous leadership through our separation process,” said Ursula Burns, chairman and CEO of Xerox. “Along with her significant contributions to the business throughout her years of dedicated service, she has been a great partner and advisor to me, and I wish her the best.”