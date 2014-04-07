Xbox, Channel 4 Team Up for ‘Humans’

Xbox Entertainment Studios and British broadcaster Channel 4 announced Monday that they will partner to produce eight-episode series Humans. The hour-long drama will premiere in 2015 on Xbox’s platform in North America and on Channel 4 in the U.K.

The series is an English-language adaptation of Sweden’s Real Humans, set in a future world in which robotic servants are the latest must-have gadget. Humans will be written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley.

“Humans not only questions personal relationships, we loved how this sci-fi show toys with reality and our connection to technology,” said Xbox Entertainment Studios president Nancy Tellem. “This deal with Channel 4 and Kudos underscores Xbox Entertainment Studios' commitment to programming premium TV series with global partners and creating engaging interactive experiences.”

Xbox also announced a commitment for unscripted series Every Street United, about street soccer abroad, and pegged to the upcoming World Cup. The studio is also developing unscripted series Fearless; a sketch comedy show from the collective JASH, featuring Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, and Reggie Watts; and a stop-motion animation project from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

The studio had previously announced series and feature projects based on the Halo video games, a documentary series from Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, and live coverage in June of the Bonnaroo music festival.