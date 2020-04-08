Xandr Using Ad Platform to Deliver COVID-19 PSAs

Xandr, AT&T advanced advertising business, is using its platform to distribute public service announcements aimed at helping viewers slow the spread of the Coronavirus as part of its Tech For Good program.

Xandr is also donating $200,000 to charitable causes including Save the Children, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and the International Rescue Committee.

Another $20,000 is going to Xandr’s employee resource groups to support marginalized and vulnerable communities.

The PSAs, from the CDC, the Clean World Foundation and other COVID-19 relief groups, are running in s donated unsold web inventory that is distributed through Xandr’s platform.

Xandr can target messages if the need arises to target a specific audience.

There are also addressable and linear campaigns running in partnership with the Ad Council via the commercial planning teams.