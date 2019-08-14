Xandr to Use Comscore Data for Addressable Ads

Xandr, AT&T’s advertising and analytics division, said that it will be using data from Comscore for its addressable advertising offering.

Xandr’s addressable offering provides inventory from AT&T DirecTV and has arrangements with distributors Altice USA and Frontier.

Working with Comscore is intended to give advertisers third-party measurement across a national live linear addressable footprint.

"We are excited to have Comscore as our addressable measurement partner," said Dan Rosenfeld, VP of Data Strategy at Xandr. "We've relied on Comscore for our own DirecTV addressable measurement for more than five years and look forward to extending to our expanded offering. With its years of experience in addressable advertising measurement, Comscore represents a currency that advertisers can rely on."

Xandr’s addressable advertising business is built on first-party data from AT&T phone, broadband and TV customers. With addressable, advertisers can target specific consumers most likely to be responsive to their messages.

"Addressable advertising has been seen as the holy grail of the industry for decades, but it has been held back by an ability to scale," said Scott Worthem, senior VP, strategic partnerships for Comscore. "We're thrilled to partner with Xandr on this industry-leading solution that will make it easier for brands to unlock the value of addressable."

The deal with Xandr could be a boost for Comscore, which reported a wider loss in the second quarter.