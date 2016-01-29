‘X-Files’ Breaks 20 Million in Three-Day Viewing

Some 20.3 million viewers watched the first episode of The X-Files Jan. 24, factoring in live+3 ratings. Fox says the figure surpasses the average of its most watched season, when X-Files, in a much different media landscape, averaged 19.8 million viewers in 1997-1998.

In November, Fox revealed it was no longer using Nielsen’s overnight ratings, either internally or sharing with the press, except for live event programming. The other networks have not, as of yet, followed suit.

In addition, the premiere, which enjoyed an enormous lead-in from the NFC Championship game, averaged 1.1 million additional viewers streaming on Hulu and FoxNow, pushing the total to 21.4 million.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, the premiere grew 28% to a 7.8 rating with three-day factored in.

The second episode of X-Files on Jan. 25 scored a solid 3.2 in 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights.

Fox will air six episodes this season.