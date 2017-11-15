‘The X-Files’ Back on Fox Jan. 3

The X-Files returns to Fox Wednesday, Jan. 3. There are 10 episodes in the new season, which is again executive produced by Chris Carter, and stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. Mitch Pileggi returns as FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner.

Fox brought back The X-Filesin January of 2016, 14 years after it had wrapped. In 2016, The X-Files drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers, according to Fox.



Related: The Reboot Is Out There

Carter and Glen Morgan executive produce. Guest stars in the new season include Annabeth Gish, Lauren Ambrose, Barbara Hershey and Haley Joel Osment.

The X-Files will lead into new procedural drama 9-1-1, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear of American Horror Story. 9-1-1 “explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations,” according to Fox.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton. Brad Buecker directs the premiere episode and is an executive producer, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett.