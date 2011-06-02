'X Factor' Opens Auditions on YouTube

Fox's highly anticipated singing competition, The X Factor, and YouTube have partnered

to offer fans the opportunity to audition for the show exclusively on the video-sharing website

until June 9.

Online entries will open doors for those who would

otherwise be unable to audition for a chance to win The X Factor's $5 million record-breaking recording contract with

Syco/Sony Music.

The YouTube auditions require the artist(s) to sing a

cappella for up to 2 minutes, with a 30-second introduction. The videos will

not be made public, viewed only by X

Factor team and judged similarly to live auditions. Those chosen to advance

in the competition will be offered the opportunity to continue the audition in

front of the judges.

"With the largest guaranteed prize in television history

at stake, we've got to make sure that every potential superstar in the country

has an opportunity to audition for The X

Factor," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox

Broadcasting Company. "YouTube allows us to broaden our talent search beyond

our audition cities to the tens of millions of YouTube users in the U.S."

As The X Factor's

official sponsor, Pepsi will use its multiple platforms to encourage

submissions on its own YouTube page and other social networking sites including

Foursquare, Facebook and Twitter.