'X Factor' Gets Soft Drink Sponsor

Pepsi has signed on as official sponsor of Fox's highly

anticipated musical competition series The

X Factor produced by Simon Cowell.

Pepsi had a chance to sponsor Cowell and American

Idol, but rival Coca-Cola got the rights to what became a phenomenon and

TV's highest rated series. Fox had reportedly been in talks with both Coke and

Pepsi about being the exclusive soft-drink sponsor of X Factor.

The sponsorship includes a multi-platform off-air marketing partnership; weekly

in-show integrations and placements; and an immersive content experience

online.



The X Factor, based on the hit show

in the U.K., is expected to have its debut in the U.S. this fall.



It is produced by Syco

Television and FremantleMedia North America.