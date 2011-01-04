Trending

'X Factor' Gets Soft Drink Sponsor

Pepsi has signed on as official sponsor of Fox's highly
anticipated musical competition series The
X Factor produced by Simon Cowell.

Pepsi had a chance to sponsor Cowell and American
Idol, but rival Coca-Cola got the rights to what became a phenomenon and
TV's highest rated series. Fox had reportedly been in talks with both Coke and
Pepsi about being the exclusive soft-drink sponsor of X Factor.

The sponsorship includes a multi-platform off-air marketing partnership; weekly
in-show integrations and placements; and an immersive content experience
online.

The X Factor, based on the hit show
in the U.K., is expected to have its debut in the U.S. this fall.

It is produced by Syco
Television and FremantleMedia North America.