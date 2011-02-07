‘X Factor' To Award $5 Million Record Deal

The X Factor, the new

Fox singing competition series from Simon Cowell and FremantleMedia North

America, announced Monday it will award the show's winner with a $5 million

record deal, the largest guaranteed prize ever awarded on TV.

The winner will be signed with Syco, a joint venture of Sony

Music and Cowell.

Singers and vocal groups age 12 and older are eligible to

audition, and unlike American Idol, X Factor will have no upper age limit

for contestants. Also in a departure from Idol,

the first time a contestant auditions, it is in front of an audience of

thousands, not just for the judges.

"I like the idea that a 12-year-old on this show can compete

with an older singer and a singing group," said Cowell in a statement. "I've

never believed there should be a cut-off age for talent, and we are going to

put our money where our mouths are with the $5 million recording contract. I'm

doing this show in America because I genuinely believe we can find a

superstar."

Auditions for X Factor

begin Mar. 27 in Los Angeles, with additional stops planned in Chicago, Dallas,

Miami, New York/New Jersey and Seattle.

"The X Factor has

become a worldwide phenomenon and is unlike anything we've seen in America,"

said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting

Company. "The British version is wildly entertaining, but also has a penchant

for stirring up controversy. You never know what Simon has up his sleeve, and

since he will be working both behind and in front of the camera, the country

should brace itself to expect the unexpected."

The X Factor will

premiere on Fox in fall 2011.