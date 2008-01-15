Wynyard Named VP of Sales at WBZ, WSBK Boston

Helyn Wynyard was named vice president of sales for the CBS-owned Boston duopoly, WBZ and WSBK, president and general manager Ed Piette announced.

Wynyard is a seven-year veteran of the stations, most recently holding the director of sales title, which she assumed in May.

She began her career at WSBK in 2000 as local sales manager. Prior to that, Wynyard was an account executive at ABC affiliate WCVB Boston.