Wynton Marsalis Joins CBS News as Cultural Correspondent

Wynton Marsalis has been named cultural correspondent for

CBS News where he will contribute to the network's new morning program CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning.

His first appearance will be on Jan. 16 in connection with

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Marsalis has been artistic director of the New York

performing arts hall Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1987. He is also a musician,

composer and educator who has won nine Grammy Awards for jazz and classical

music.

"Wynton Marsalis and CBS News have a strong connection that

goes back many years," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and executive

producer of 60 Minutes. "His

appearances on 60 Minutes, including

his part in our tribute to the great Ed Bradley, were memorable, and the

beautiful sounds of his trumpet adorn the network every single week with the fanfare

that opens Sunday Morning. Now our

viewers will benefit from a regular dose of his insights and observations about

American culture."