Wynton Marsalis Joins CBS News as Cultural Correspondent
Wynton Marsalis has been named cultural correspondent for
CBS News where he will contribute to the network's new morning program CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning.
His first appearance will be on Jan. 16 in connection with
Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.
Marsalis has been artistic director of the New York
performing arts hall Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1987. He is also a musician,
composer and educator who has won nine Grammy Awards for jazz and classical
music.
"Wynton Marsalis and CBS News have a strong connection that
goes back many years," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and executive
producer of 60 Minutes. "His
appearances on 60 Minutes, including
his part in our tribute to the great Ed Bradley, were memorable, and the
beautiful sounds of his trumpet adorn the network every single week with the fanfare
that opens Sunday Morning. Now our
viewers will benefit from a regular dose of his insights and observations about
American culture."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.