Wyndham Checks In at ‘America’s Got Talent’

Wyndham Hotel Group has booked a reservation on NBC’s America's Got Talent.

The hotel chain’s Wyndham Rewards loyalty program will be featured on air in montages narrated by host Nick Cannon that shows some of the acts that have auditioned and won a spot in the competition.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“These talented contestants have truly earned their place in the spotlight- and by giving fans authentic ‘You’ve earned this.’ moments, NBC has helped us perfectly amplify our brand messaging," said Noah Brodsky, senior VP worldwide loyalty and engagement and Wyndham Hotel Group. “It’s such a natural connection and a great way for us to continue to highlight how Wyndham Rewards is the world’s simplest, most generous hotel loyalty program.”

Wyndham will also get promoted on NBC’s digital and social platforms.

“We are pleased to welcome Wyndham Rewards to America’s Got Talent as our first sponsor from the travel category," said Dan Lovinger, executive VP, entertainment advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “After 10 seasons, we continue to push the envelope on creativity and find new ways to connect with our loyal and passionate fans. Only a show as big as AGT can offer these types of opportunities for our advertisers.”

Season 11 of America’s Got Talent premieres May 31. Simon Cowell joins Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum as judges.

Last year, AGT averaged a 3 rating among 18 to 49 year olds and 12.7 million viewers.

America’s Got Talent is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment.