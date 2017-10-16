Wyatt Cenac to Star in John Oliver Docu-Series on HBO

Former Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac will star in a ten-episode docu-series on HBO, which the network describes as “topical.” The as-yet untitled series is slated to debut next spring. Its executive producers include Cenac, John Oliver of Last Week Tonight, Ezra Edelman and Hallie Haglund, who will also be head writer.



“We’re thrilled to give Wyatt this opportunity to showcase his bold take on today’s social issues,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP, HBO Programming. “His ability to tackle tough topics with humor and insight makes this show a perfect addition to our late-night lineup.”



The show will take a satirical look at social and cultural issues. Rather than sit behind a desk, Cenac “will undertake a journey,” says HBO, to understand the issues and investigate solutions.



“While my initial ask to play one of Molly’s love interests on Insecure was rejected, this is a nice consolation,” says Cenac. “My thanks to Nina, Casey Bloys and everyone at HBO for finally giving me a place where I can comfortably swear on television.”



Cenac was on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2008 to 2012. His other TV credits include People of Earth, Archer and Maron. He’s also in the feature film “I Do…Until I Don’t.”



“Wyatt is one of the smartest, funniest, most curious people I know,” says Oliver. “I can’t wait to see what he comes up with.”