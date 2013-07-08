WWOR Scraps News for Newsmag

WWOR, the Fox Television Stations-owned station licensed to

Secaucus, N.J., debuts the newsmagazine Chasing

New Jersey July 8. Featuring a parade of "New Jersey decision makers

and citizens," the 30-minute program airs weekdays at 10 p.m. and replaces

the station's lone newscast.

The show was created by Dennis Bianchi, VP of Fairfax

Productions and VP/general manager of Fox's WTXF Philadelphia.

"New Jersey's politics, infrastructure, businesses and

celebrities continue to make national headlines," said Dianne Doctor, VP

and station manager at WWOR. "Though challenges persist, it is no doubt an

exciting time to live, work, raise a family in the Garden State. We have

created a unique and valuable platform to showcase just that."

WWOR is a MyNet-affiliated sister to WNYW New York. It has

drawn the ire of interest groups, along with former senator Frank Lautenberg,

that claim the station does not cover enough New Jersey affairs to merit its license,

which Fox addressed at various FCC license-renewal forums. (Lautenberg died

last month.)

Instead of a host, Chasing

New Jersey has a "ringleader" and "chasers" in place

of correspondents.

Said Bianchi: "This type of evolution is

long-overdue in local news and is intended to shake up and revitalize the

genre. It's about covering stories of real interest and importance in a new,

refreshing and non-derivative way, with depth, context, interaction and

debate."