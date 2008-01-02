WWJ Detroit to Offer Mini-Newscast

WWJ Detroit will unveil nightly weather report WWJ-TV’s First Forecast Jan. 7.

The CBS-owned station does not air local newscasts, but it will produce the two-and-a-half-minute shorts to air at 11 p.m. each night. The host will be Detroit weather veteran Jim Madaus, and he will get help from Tracy Gary.

“We aim to make it easy, efficient and convenient to get the information viewers need,” WWJ vice president and general manager Trey Fabacher said. “First Forecast allows WWJ-TV to deliver a brief yet complete look at our local weather delivered by two well-known local broadcasters.”

WWJ will also provide several weather updates each night during CBS’ primetime.