WWE, USA Extend Deal Through 2014

World Wrestling Entertainment and USA Network have extended their deal to keep WWE Monday Night Raw on the cable channel through fall 2014.

Raw has been a cable mainstay for 16 years, and is consistently one of the top-rated programs on ad-supported cable.

While competition from ESPN's Monday Night Football has drained viewership from the program's core demos, Raw has been making strides to boost its ratings by having weekly guest hosts like Bob Barker, Shaquille O'Neal and Jeremy Piven. Ratings are up 11% in total viewers, 9% in P25-54 and 3% in P18-49 over last year. Raw averages 5.5 million total viewers, including 2.7 million P25-54 and P18-49.

While its younger-skewing male demographics are not necessarily in line with the rest of the channel's programming, its strong viewership still provides a solid platform to promote new shows.

"I couldn't be happier about continuing one of the most successful collaborations in television history," said Bonnie Hammer, president of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Universal Cable Productions. "Vince McMahon and his entire team are an invaluable part of the USA family."