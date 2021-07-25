WWE to Offer New Year’s Day PPV Event

The WWE will add a New Year’s Day pay-per-view event to its current lineup of monthly premium shows.

The show, slated for Jan. 1 2022, will take place in Atlanta and will be available on the Peacock streaming service as well as through traditional PPV distributors, according to the pro wrestling outfit.

The event will feature WWE Superstars from both the organizations SmackDown and Raw franchises, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, and Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, said the WWE.

“State Farm Arena is a phenomenal venue with a long history of hosting world-class events,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development in a statement. “We’re excited to deliver this pay-per-view to the people of Atlanta and the many that travel to the city to celebrate New Year’s.”