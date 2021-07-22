WWE to Showcase 'SummerSlam' Event On Movie Screens

The WWE will tag team with Iconic Events Releasing to distribute the pro wrestling outfit’s Aug. 21 SummerSlam pay-per-view event to select movie theaters.

The annual wrestling event will be showcased live in nearly 150 theaters around the country, according to WWE. The event, which will be held in Las Vegas in front of a full capacity crowd, will also be streamed on Peacock and made available through traditional pay-per-view providers.

Last year’s SummerSlam was held in the WWE’s Florida-based ThunderDome without live fans.

“Iconic has a stellar track record of bringing people together to experience live events in a unique manner,” WWE SVP Global Strategy & Business Development Melody Yam said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with their team to deliver to the WWE Universe a new way to watch our biggest event of the summer live on the big screen.”

Added Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell: “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”