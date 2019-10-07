WWE Taps Former Discovery Exec James Rosenstock

WWE said it appointed former Discovery and Sony exec James Rosenstock as executive VP, international, a new post.

Most recently co-CFO and chief strategy officer for ezCater, Rosenstock will be responsible for managing WWE’s international operations and will oversee eight regional general managers. He reports to WWE co-president Michelle Wilson.

Before ezCater, Rosenstock was president of Viceland International and chief corporate development officer at Vice Media.

Previously, he was executive VP, corporate development at Discovery Communications and senior VP, corporate development at Sony.

He was also a VP, investment banking at Credit Suisse.