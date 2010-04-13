‘WWE Smackdown' Moving To Cable
By Alex Weprin
WWE Smackdown, long a staple on broadcast stations on
UPN, The CW and most recently MyNetworkTV, is making the jump to cable. The
program will join NBC Universal's Syfy starting Friday, Oct. 1.
The WWE and NBC Universal have long been partners, with the
WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, televised on Syfy sister
channel USA Network.
"WWE is the ultimate in imagination-based sports
entertainment. The fantastical thrills of Friday Night Smackdown provide
an ideal addition to the Syfy slate, as it targets the younger male and female
demographics, which are the fastest growing categories for WWE," said Dave
Howe, president, Syfy.
On MyNet, Smackdown
is averaging 3.54 million viewers.
