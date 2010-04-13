‘WWE Smackdown' Moving To Cable

WWE Smackdown, long a staple on broadcast stations on

UPN, The CW and most recently MyNetworkTV, is making the jump to cable. The

program will join NBC Universal's Syfy starting Friday, Oct. 1.

The WWE and NBC Universal have long been partners, with the

WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, televised on Syfy sister

channel USA Network.

"WWE is the ultimate in imagination-based sports

entertainment. The fantastical thrills of Friday Night Smackdown provide

an ideal addition to the Syfy slate, as it targets the younger male and female

demographics, which are the fastest growing categories for WWE," said Dave

Howe, president, Syfy.

On MyNet, Smackdown

is averaging 3.54 million viewers.